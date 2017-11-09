Cuyahoga County inmate who escaped custody captured in East Cleveland

Investigators arrested Antwoine Thomas on the 13900 block of Superior Avenue in East Cleveland without incident on Nov. 9. (Source Cleveland Police)

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force has arrested a Cuyahoga County inmate who escaped custody from the MetroHealth Medical Center.

Investigators arrested Antwoine Thomas on the 13900 block of Superior Avenue in East Cleveland without incident on Nov. 9.

Police said Thomas was under arrest for receiving stolen property.

Investigators said Thomas was transported from jail to MetroHealth Medical Center on Nov. 1 for medical treatment.

Authorities said Thomas escaped from custody around noon on Nov. 4.

Investigators said Thomas has an extensive criminal history including crimes of violence.

