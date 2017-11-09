North Ridgeville Middle School cancels trip amid security concerns

Parents received this letter to let them know the D.C. trip was cancelled. Source: North Ridgeville Middle School

Students in the eighth grade at North Ridgeville Middle School usually go on class trips to Washington D.C. to see the nation's capital up close to learn about its history.

The trip this year has been cancelled.

In a letter to parents school leaders cited the recent mass shootings in Texas and Las Vegas, as well as the terrorist attack in New York City.

"As you know," the letter read, "the safety of our students and staff is our main priority, and we feel that the risk of travel to Washington, D.C. is not worth the potential for tragedy."

Several parents said they were unhappy with the school's decision, but none wanted to go on camera.

We spoke to a former student, however, who went on that trip to the capital.

"We learned a lot of stuff, we got to see a lot of stuff, monuments," Amanda Martinez said, she took the trip in high school. "Basically everything we learned in the classroom, we got to see in person, so it was more real instead of being boring. It was fun."

She said she's disappointed other students won't get the same experience she had.

"I think it's a huge overreaction," Martinez said.

However, other community members think the school made the right call, citing what they called an increase in violence and uncertainty in large cities.

"The school has to think of their safety first," Liz Urbas said.

Cleveland 19 News reached out to the school system superintendent, but he told us he was not available for an interview on Thursday.

The letter to parents did not make it clear if the trip was cancelled permanently, or only for this school year.

