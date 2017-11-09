Romona's Kids: Brecksville students honoring veterans by laying hundreds of wreaths at gravestones

You still have time to help a group of local students place wreaths on veterans’ headstones at Western Reserve National Cemetery in Medina County. Earlier this month, Romona Robinson introduced us to teens from Cuyahoga Valley Career Center. They are raising money for 600 wreaths for the Wreaths Across America event on Dec. 16, when decorations will be placed simultaneously all over the country at more than 1,200 cemeteries. The students have just over 500 wreaths, and their goal is 600. To donate to their fundraiser, be sure to enter ID code OH0125P at the following website.

Saturday is Veterans Day, and some local students are working on a beautiful way to honor the fallen.

This week’s Romona’s Kids are from Brecksville.

It’s a breathtaking, deeply moving sight: wreaths placed at veterans’ headstones simultaneously, all over the country at more than 1,200 cemeteries.

Students at Cuyanoga Valley Career Center in Brecksville are raising money for 600 wreaths for Western Reserve National Cemetery in Medina County.

“Both the junior and senior classes will distribute wreaths across as many graves as we can,” said student Matt Lawer.

“I thought it was really special, because my grandpa served at Iwo Jima, and it touched my heart and I wanted to take part in it,” said student Jacob Maskovich.

The students feel it’s important to get involved in a cause bigger than themselves.

“Just think about what other people you will never know, who gave the ultimate sacrifice and honor them,” said student Justin Liddy.

“We have to have a lot of respect for them because if it wasn’t for them, we would not be here and a lot of people forget that,” said student Marco Olah.

“We’re here to show CVCC cares and we’re going to be doing the best we can to show honor and our respect to those veterans,” said student Sam Turnea.

Click here to donate to the CVCC students’ fundraiser.

The group ID# is OH0125P.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.