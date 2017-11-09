Experts stress importance of carbon monoxide detectors

Models being made nowadays are combination alarms that have both, a smoke detectors as well as a carbon monoxide detector in one. (Source WOIO)

While you're getting ready for the colder air and checking furnace filters, there's something else you should put on your "winterizing" checklist.

It won't keep you warm, but it might save your life.

You've probably heard about the importance of having a smoke alarm installed in your home.

Experts say there's something else that's equally as crucial, a carbon monoxide detector.

It makes a sound that could be the difference between life and death.

"It would be the first line of defense to try and get out of the house alive," Parma Fireman, TJ Martin said.

The Richland County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of two people found inside their home in Mansfield, carbon monoxide is suspected to be the cause.

The victims were 34-year-old Megan Keller and 29-year-old Cody Keller.

Investigators said they were found dead inside their Touby Road home around 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 8.

The sheriff's office said deputies were told there was a new coal burner installed in the home and they were worried it was malfunctioning.

"Carbon Monoxide is a colorless, odorless, tasteless gas that's a buy product of incomplete combustion. You can't see it. You can't smell it and you can't feel it," Martin said.

In other words you could be breathing the deadly gas and not even know it. Something that experts said is common during this time of the year.

"Winter time or in the fall when your furnace heats up, when your house is enclosed more, it becomes an extremely potential time for carbon monoxide because the house is all closed up," said Martin.

Anyone could be a victim, all it takes is just a few common household items to work the wrong way and things can turn deadly.

"If it's a gas fired hot water tank or if it's a gas fired furnace, they have the potential to emit carbon monoxide. So carbon monoxide detectors would be your first line of defense to prevent illness because of the carbon monoxide emissions," Martin said.

Models being made nowadays are combination alarms that have both, a smoke detectors as well as a carbon monoxide detector in one.

If you don't have the money to buy one, you can contact your local fire department and they'll be able to help you get one free of charge.

