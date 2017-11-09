Christmas music could be bad for your mental health: Study

The holidays are one of the most stressful times of the year for many people, so you'd think listening to cheerful, jolly music would help you relax, but that may not be the case.

Some psychologists believe Christmas music could stress people out even more.

"I think maybe it starts a little too early," said Brian Wollenzier.

No matter how you feel, it's almost impossible to escape Christmas music this time of year.

"I think people can get sick of it. I think people can enjoy a little of it, but not constant," said Dr. Deborah Koricke.

According to the study, Christmas music is a constant reminder of everything people need to get done.

"Some people have to worry about cooking, cleaning their house, buying presents, especially a lot of moms end up doing a lot of that stuff," said Koricke.

If the holidays tend to stress you out, Koricke said the best piece of advice she can offer is to make a to-do list and start checking things off that list now. She also said to ask people for help, be realistic, set a budget and remind yourself that nothing is perfect.

"Right now if you're going to malls or stores they're not that crowded yet. You've got about two weeks, because two weeks from today is Thanksgiving and then it gets crazy," said Koricke.

People who work at malls face a higher risk of Christmas music-induced stress.

Hearing the same songs over and over each day could make workers struggle to "tune it out" and they become "unable to focus on anything else," Clinical psychologist Linda Blair told the UK's Sky News. "You're simply spending all of your energy trying not to hear what you're hearing."

In what is known as the "Christmas creep," it seems like the holiday season starts earlier and earlier at U.S. retailers. Some stores even start putting out their Christmas decorations and playing holiday music in October.

While retailers like Target have promised to cool the "Christmas creep" and focus more on Thanksgiving during the month of November, others start promoting Christmas in the fall. The Tampa Bay Times asked top retailers when they start to play Christmas music, and found that some start more than two months before the holiday.