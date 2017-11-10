Arctic blast, lake effect snow hits Northeast Ohio Friday

Snow accumulation in Northeast Ohio could arrive by the end of the week, primarily in the snow belt, and the first arctic blast of the season is likely coming Friday.

From Meteorologist Samantha Roberts:

COLDER air has moved into NE Ohio. We're waking up in the 20s and 30s this morning. The wind is adding insult to injury, and will continue to do so throughout the day. We'll only top out around 30° this afternoon. With the wind factored in, it will feel like it's in the teens and 20s all day.

We are also waking up to a little light snow in spots this morning. Don't be surprised if you see a few flakes flying on the morning drive!

We do expect another, bigger band of lake effect snow to move over the Snow Belt this morning (7:00 AM or so). This band will drift west through the day, bringing a chance of light snowfall accumulations to the area as it moves.

Snow belt folks could see a trace to 3". Totals to the west (including the Cleveland metro area) will be lighter; on the order of a trace to 1/2 in.

The squall may reduce visibility as it moves over an area. Be careful if you’ll be traveling today. East side: This morning. West side: This afternoon.

Models indicate a few light snow showers or flurries hanging around the lakeshore tonight. In-land areas won't see much of anything overnight; maybe a few flurries, if that.