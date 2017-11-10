LeBron's Arthur meme turned into Etch A Sketch drawing - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

LeBron's Arthur meme turned into Etch A Sketch drawing

Posted by Chris Anderson, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Facebook) (Source: Facebook)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Lebron James' recent Instagram post showing Arthur the cartoon character's clenched fist has been turned into an Etch A Sketch meme.

Mina Kimes, a writer at ESPN, sketched LeBron's head on Arthur's body using an Etch A Sketch after the Cleveland Cavaliers star posted Arthur's fist with the caption "Mood..." on Instagram. Here's his original photo:

A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on

LeBron's initial post was cryptic and sparked conspiracy theories about his intentions and true meaning.

When asked why he posted it, he said, "I like Arthur."

The drawing toy sketch has been turned into a meme of its own and sparked reactions on social media.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly