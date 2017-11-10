LeBron's Arthur meme turned into Etch A Sketch drawing

Lebron James' recent Instagram post showing Arthur the cartoon character's clenched fist has been turned into an Etch A Sketch meme.

as requested by a few of you: etch a sketched lebron as arthur pic.twitter.com/qz7IsNr2lz — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) November 8, 2017

Mina Kimes, a writer at ESPN, sketched LeBron's head on Arthur's body using an Etch A Sketch after the Cleveland Cavaliers star posted Arthur's fist with the caption "Mood..." on Instagram. Here's his original photo:

A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Nov 6, 2017 at 7:07pm PST

LeBron's initial post was cryptic and sparked conspiracy theories about his intentions and true meaning.

When asked why he posted it, he said, "I like Arthur."

The drawing toy sketch has been turned into a meme of its own and sparked reactions on social media.

pic.twitter.com/93czogXTUq — Rob Grasing will not shy from using 50 characters! (@RobGrasing) November 9, 2017

O my God this is my generation's version of the Mona Lisa https://t.co/UwvifJPTPJ — Dong Yao Sun (@ApexSun) November 8, 2017

File this under: Things I Didn’t Know I Needed But Now Can’t Possibly Live Without. https://t.co/sMzEDaniRM — ann (@aweinzimmer) November 9, 2017

The 2017 NBA season in one tweet. https://t.co/unZrZ6Djro — Joe Giglio (@JoeGiglioSports) November 9, 2017

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.