Low temperatures in Northeast Ohio expected to break records this weekend

Parts of Northeast Ohio -- especially areas in the snow belt -- woke up to snow and now an arctic blast is expected to drop temperatures so low it will break records.

The record low set in 1957 was 21 degrees on Nov. 10 and 11. Cleveland 19 meteorologists are expected temperatures to plummet to around 19 degrees Friday evening and down to17 degrees Saturday morning.

Weekend Outlook:

Cooler-than-average temperatures hang around through the weekend. It will get just a touch warmer as the weekend goes on.

Saturday morning: 17 degrees (That would be a record low. The old record is 21 degrees, set back in 1957.)

Saturday (Veteran's Day): A mix of sun and clouds. High: 40 degrees

Sunday morning: 28 degrees

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and breezy. A chance of rain showers, starting in the afternoon. High: 47 degrees

