Cleveland Heights police mourn sudden loss of K9

The K9 for the Cleveland Heights police department died suddenly on Thursday.

Police say K9 Vin suffered a seizure.

The German Shepard was eight-years-old and had served the city since 2011.

K9 Vin lived with his handler Sergeant Sean Gideon.

Cleveland Heights police add "these service dogs are part of the CHPD family and when we lose one of them the entire department feels the loss."

