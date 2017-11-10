Troopers find hash oil and marijuana during Summit County traffic stop

Hash oil and marijuana found during traffic stop in Summit County. (Source: Ohio State Highway Patrol)

A Pennsylvania man was arrested after Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers found $13,000 worth of drugs in his vehicle.

John Augustine, 36, was pulled over on Nov. 6 for speeding on the Ohio Turnpike in Summit County.

After being pulled over, troopers say Augustine admitted to having four pounds of pot and 12 vials of hash oil in his car.

Augustine is now charged with possession and trafficking in marijuana.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.