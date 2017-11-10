Veteran first in line to donate annually surprised with entire Thanksgiving meal

Harvey “PJ” Leek is a proud veteran who served as a Corporal in the U.S. Army.

He proudly served our country, and continues to give back.

Harvey participates in the Disabled Veteran Wheelchair Games, but he also keeps his donations close to the community.

Every year since its inception, Harvey has been the first vehicle in line to donate at Kisling, Nestico & Redick’s Coats & Cans for Kids Turkey Giveaway.

KNR gives out 1,000 free turkeys to all who donate, and this year they wanted to up their game and honor local veterans by giving them not only a turkey, but all the fixings for a plentiful Thanksgiving dinner.

Rob Nestico presented their first dinner to Harvey.

To nominate another veteran deserving of an entire Thanksgiving dinner, go the KNR Facebook page.

The turkey giveaway is Nov. 17 from 4 to 6:30 p.m. at 3412 West Market St. in Fairlawn.

To participate, bring a non-perishable food item or a gently used coat as a donation, then you will get a free turkey.



The collected food items will be donated to the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank.

All coats will be donated to The Salvation Army - Akron Ohio and Volunteers of America for distribution.

