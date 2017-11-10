Akron teen charged in double fatal pleads guilty; sentencing set for Jan. 2

A 16-year-old girl has pleaded guilty to juvenile charges in the deaths of two teen passengers who died when she ran a red light and collided with a fire truck in Akron.

According to the Associated Press, the teen told a Summit County Juvenile Court judge that she does not remember the July 14 crash that killed 15-year-old Briyana Hayes and 16-year-old Lashae Johnson. One of the teens was her cousin.

Hundreds attend vigil for the 2 teens killed in the SUV Akron fire truck accident

She pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide and aggravated vehicular assault in a plea deal.

The fire truck was headed to training and didn't have its lights or sirens on during the collision.

She'll be sentenced on Jan. 2, 2018.

