Euclid girl on life support following hit-and-run; funeral arrangements under way

A Cleveland woman accused in a hit-and-run crash is out on a $5,000 bond after being charged and arraigned in Euclid Municipal Court.

Police say Lacynthia A. Tidmore was driving down Babbitt Road when she hit Dezyer Mays, 9, of Euclid around 7 a.m. Thursday morning.

Mays was walking to school at the time of the crash.

“She should not suffer like this. She has not lived her life,” said Dezyer's grandmother Rosemary Mays.

Dezyer suffered severe injuries and is in the hospital on life support.

Dezyer’s family will let her go and turn off the life support machines as soon as they make funeral arrangements.

After the accident, Tidemore, 23, drove away but police found her car at a nearby gas station.

A few hours later she turned herself in.

Tidemore is charged with a hit-skip and additional charges are expected.

Rosemary Mays and Larriet Mays are angry, but it's clear there driven by grief, “It’s going to be kind of hard because right now it really hasn’t hit me because it’s unreal right now,” said Larriet.

