Teen indicted in crash that killed prom date

A former Midview High School student who crashed his car and killed his prom date has been indicted by the Lorain County Grand Jury.

Chase Johnson, 18, was indicted on the charges of aggravated vehicular homicide and OVI.

According to prosecutors Johnson had marijuana in his system at the time of the accident.

Johnson lost control and crashed into two utility poles in Eaton Township, at State Route 82 and State Route 57, on May 21 around 3 a.m.

His passenger and girlfriend, 17-year-old Lindsey Rotuno was killed.

Rotuno was also a Midview student. Following the crash nearly 1,000 students, faculty members, and family attended a vigil in her honor at the high school.

A court date for Johnson has not been set.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.