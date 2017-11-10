Plan introduced for permanent overflow for homeless women and children in Cleveland

We found Judith Durham and her 2-year-old son Jonah outside in the 45 degree temperatures not sure where they would go until 7 p.m. (Source: WOIO)

Cuyahoga County leaders are expected to announce a plan to help homeless mothers and their children.

Per Richard Trickel, CEO of The City Mission, the county is budgeting for permanent overflow and a caseworker that will be dedicated to helping these women.

Many believe, it's past time for city and county leaders to step up and help the homeless.

"It hasn't gotten so bad, it's been so bad, no one has been paying attention," said Trickel.

Every night for the past 13 months, dozens of women and children have been sleeping on mats here inside The City Mission's gymnasium.

They then leave at 7 a.m. and spend hours outside with their children on Cleveland streets in all types of weather.

Now with the arrival of winter, some of the women told Cleveland 19 News it's because they don't have any options.

"It's starting to get cold outside and they don't have nowhere to go," said Myresha Jackson

In the last week, Cleveland 19 has been working to get answers on how the county can help these mothers.

In the meantime, many people have stepped up to help these mothers. Donations and volunteers have increased since our story aired.

Sharron Matthews, owner of Blessed Bodyworks says when she saw the women and their children, her heart broke and she got together with her friends and started collecting items.

"I was homeless before, thank God I didn't have any children at the time but it's a cold city and with the crime rate going up and the temperatures going down and the need for things increasing, we as a city have to get out there and we have to help these women and children," said Matthews.

The City Mission is hosting a forum Saturday to discuss homelessness in the city of Cleveland. It is free and open to the public, and starts at 9 a.m.

This is in response to the Mission's plea on social media asking for underwear and socks.

The forum is called an "Open Community Discussion on How to Immediately Respond to the Women and Children Emergency Overflow Crisis."

It's being held at the MRA Building at 5310 Carnegie Ave.

