Cleveland Cooks: Tuscan Ribolitta from Luca

Tuscan Ribolitta

The beauty of Ribolitta is that it can be made to suit your taste, it can be ready in less than an hour, or be held overnight to add even more flavor.

Preparing Ribolitta is a great way to involve the whole family on a weekend afternoon. There are plenty of vegetables to clean, chop and stir and when you really need a “stick to your ribs” soup on a cold day, chop up some day-old crusty bread and mix it directly into the soup to create a hearty dish.

Ingredients

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

3 medium cloves garlic, thinly sliced

1 medium onion, peeled chopped

1 zucchini, sliced

4 large carrots, diced

3 large celery stalks, chopped

6 medium mushrooms, sliced

2 quarts water

2 cups dry white wine

2 cups cooked cannellini beans

1 cup tomato sauce

1-2 cups chopped spinach

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

Grated Parmigiano Reggiano, for serving (optional)

While bringing the water to a boil in a large pot, chop or grate all the vegetables. (NOTE: Your choice and quantity of vegetables can vary to suit your taste.)

Directions

Sautee the vegetables in the EVOO until soft.

Add the vegetables, beans and wine to the boiling water. Reduce to a simmer.

Add salt and pepper, to taste.

After 20-25 minutes, added the spinach.

Simmer for 5 minutes and serve.

