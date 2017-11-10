Cleveland rocker Chuck Mosley, former front man of 'Faith No More,' dead at 57

Former "Faith No More" front man Chuck Mosley died at 57 on Thursday. (Source: EMT Label Group Faceboook page)

Chuck Mosley passed away Thursday at the age of 57.

The former "Faith No More" singer succumbed to drug abuse, according to a statement released by his family:

"[He died] due to the disease of addiction. We’re sharing the manner in which he passed, in the hopes that it might serve as a warning or wake up call or beacon to anyone else struggling to fight for sobriety."

Mosley, an L.A. native who moved to Cleveland 20 years ago, helped bring California funk metal in to the mainstream with the release of the band's first two albums, 1985’s We Care A Lot and 1987’s Introduce Yourself.

Mosley left Faith No More in the late 80s and continued to play and record music through the years.

The following tribute was posted to his record company's Facebook page shortly after his death was reported:

