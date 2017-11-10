Solon pizza shop bans teen for life after absurd in-store meltdown

A disgruntled teen earned a lifetime ban from a Solon Papa John's when he stormed into the shop and demanded answers over a debit card charge.

The irate 18-year-old man ordered a pizza on Nov. 2, but decided to cancel the order.

When he noticed the charge hadn't immediately disappeared, he drove to the franchise -- located at 33411 Aurora Rd. -- and threw a tantrum.

When he was informed the charge could take up to 48 hours to clear, he kicked the shop's front door, spouted profanities and started ripping and throwing items off the pizza counter.

He then fled but was later arrested and charged with menacing by Solon police.

It wasn't difficult for officers to track the teen down, considering the pizza shop already had all his information.

