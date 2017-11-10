Cleveland City Hall honors bravery, sacrifice of local veterans

Veterans are the men and women who put their lives on the line so that the rest of us can live in a free society, under the U.S Constitution.

On Friday, officials at Cleveland City Hall honored veterans for their bravery and sacrifice.

There's always a sense of patriotism when you're in a room filled with those brave Americans who put on the uniforms of the U.S. military.

They defend democracy and salute the flag.

Two-hundred and forty-two years ago, on Nov. 10, 1775, the U.S. Marines was founded.

Veterans and their families also gathered to raise money for two great causes: Marian's Closet, which helps mothers and children in need, and The Greater Cleveland Fisher House.

"It provides housing to the families of veterans receiving medical treatment. It has been described sort of as a Ronald Mc Donald House for veterans. Yes, that's correct. That's exactly correct," said Leah Skoczen, of Forest City Realty Trust. "Veterans day for me is more of a remembrance and a reflection."

And for his 21 years in the U.S. Coast Guard, Rick De Chant, was inducted into the Ohio Veterans Halls of Fame in Columbus on Thursday.

On Friday, he shared a celebration at Cleveland City Hall with other veterans and their families.

"One of four generations in my family to have worn the uniform in service to the country. It's a tremendous honor and I would never trade the experience for anything else."

"The willingness with which our young people are likely to serve in any war, no matter how justified, shall be directly proportional to how they perceive the Veterans of earlier wars were treated and appreciate by their nation," said President George Washington, 236 years ago.

So, say thanks when you see a veteran -- they fought so more of us don't have to.

