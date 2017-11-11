Looking for a forever friend? The Cleveland Kennel is lowering adoption fees this weekend

Ritter is one of the 90+ dogs available for adoption at the Cleveland Kennel. (Source: City Dogs Cleveland)

There are 99 dogs up for adoption at the Cleveland Kennel and they are lowing the adoption fees this weekend to help them find forever homes.

Adoption fees will only be $40 from Nov. 10th-12th, and every dog comes vaccinated, microchipped, spayed/neutered and licensed with the county.

"We have many awesome CITY DOGS waiting for loving homes. There is a match for every family looking to adopt and our Adoption Counselors are happy to help find the right fit," said Michelle Harvanek, Adoption/Volunteer Coordinator. "We are really hoping to find homes for many of them this weekend. While we make every effort to find a positive outcome for every happy, healthy dog that enters our building, it is increasingly difficult to provide for 99 dogs and make sure all of their needs are met."

The Kennel will be open from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m Saturday and 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Sunday. They are located at 2690 W. 7th Street in Cleveland.

To see a list of adoptable dogs, click HERE.

