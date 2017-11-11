Otani Noodle opens in downtown Cleveland

Otani Noodle has opened in downtown Cleveland.

The restaurant is having a soft opening from Noon-10 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

The grand opening of the restaurant will be on Nov. 13.

Food will be 40 percent off on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

The restaurant is located at 234 Euclid Avenue.



Otani Noodle, already has a restaurant on the east side of Cleveland.

Otani has already been dishing out ramen in Uptown since June 2016 and just weeks after Chef Jonathan Sawyer announced he was closing Noodlecat downtown, Otani announced he was moving in.

Check out the menu here.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.