Ohio State fan does 10 push-ups for every Buckeyes touchdown

An Ohio State University fan posted a video of himself doing push-ups after the Buckeyes scored a touchdown against Michigan State University on Saturday.

"10 push-ups for every Ohio State Football TD! That's 20 already! Who's w me," Quinn Capers posted on Twitter.

OSU scored four touchdowns in the first 18 minutes of the game.

Capers said he did 50 push-ups after the fifth touchdown.

Ohio State still has a chance to win the Big Ten Conference this season.

