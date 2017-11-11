Ohio State fan does 10 push-ups for every Buckeyes touchdown - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Ohio State fan does 10 push-ups for every Buckeyes touchdown

Posted by Jonathan Jankowski, Digital Content Producer
OSU scored four touchdowns in the first 18 minutes of the game. (Source AP Images) OSU scored four touchdowns in the first 18 minutes of the game. (Source AP Images)
COLUMBUS, OH (CNN) -

An Ohio State University fan posted a video of himself doing push-ups after the Buckeyes scored a touchdown against Michigan State University on Saturday.

"10 push-ups for every Ohio State Football TD! That's 20 already! Who's w me," Quinn Capers posted on Twitter.

OSU scored four touchdowns in the first 18 minutes of the game.

Capers said he did 50 push-ups after the fifth touchdown.

Ohio State still has a chance to win the Big Ten Conference this season.

