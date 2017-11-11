Governor Kasich thanks veterans on Veterans Day (video)

Ohio Governor John Kasich thanked veterans for their service through a Twitter video he posted on Veterans Day. (Source: AP Images)

According to a report from the Department of Veterans Affairs there are more than 900,000 veterans in the state.

"In a country that sometimes seems so divided, there is something that brings all of us together and that is the sacrifice of our veterans," Kasich said.

Kasich said veterans bring America together.

"Thank you veterans, God bless you," Kasich said.

