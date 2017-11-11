Ohio State fans make fun of Apple glitch

Ohio State University fans made jokes about the Apple glitch as they watched the Buckeyes defeat Michigan State University on Saturday. (Source AP Images)

Apple iPhone users were upset about typos when they typed a lowercase "i."

The phone changed the letter to an upper case "A."

Ohio State poking fun at the Apple “I” glitch. ?? pic.twitter.com/PEdnCgnrDe — LeadingNCAA ™ (@LeadingNCAA) November 11, 2017

During the O-H-I-O chant on Saturday, fans held up a sign showing the letter "A."

OSU defeated Michigan State 48-3.

