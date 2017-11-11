1 in 5 people in Cuyahoga County face hunger every day

The Hunger Network of Greater Cleveland serves 4,500,000 meals a year to people in need in the Cleveland area. (Source WOIO)

The Hunger Network of Greater Cleveland said one in five people in Cuyahoga County face hunger every day.

Sunnyside Toyota hosted the 2nd Annual Drive to Fight Hunger Event to bring meals to those is need.

If you want to make a donation to this cause, you can do so by clicking this link.

