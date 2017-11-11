Collision Bend Brewing Company gives free pizza to veterans

Collision Bend Brewing Company offers seven different kinds of pizza. (Source WOIO)

Collision Bend Brewing Company is doing their part for Veterans Day.

To honor those who served, the company is giving free pizza to active and retired veterans.

All you have to do is stop in and show your military ID to get your free pizza.

The restaurant is located at 1250 Old River Road.

For a full look at the menu, you can click this link.

