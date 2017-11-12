Final: Lions defeat Browns 38-24 - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

DETROIT, MI (WOIO) -

The Cleveland Browns are 0-9 on the year after losing 38-24 against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

The Browns defense gave up four touchdowns on the day.

The Lions also scored a defensive touchdown on a scoop and score after a Seth DeValve fumble.

Wide receiver Kenny Britt scored his second touchdown of the season.

The Browns ran for 201 yards, Isaiah Crowell had 90 rushing yards and a touchdown score.

Cleveland started the game with a 10-0 lead.

The Browns are still looking for their first win of the season.

The Lions are 5-4 on the year.

Cleveland will play the Jacksonville Jaguars on Nov. 19. 

