Final: Lions defeat Browns 38-24

The Browns are looking for their first win of the season. (Source AP Images)

The Cleveland Browns are 0-9 on the year after losing 38-24 against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

The Browns defense gave up four touchdowns on the day.

The Lions also scored a defensive touchdown on a scoop and score after a Seth DeValve fumble.

Wide receiver Kenny Britt scored his second touchdown of the season.

Kenny Britt taking it to the house for a #Browns touchdown. (Video from .@Browns) pic.twitter.com/tGw7T7jLWa — Dawg Pound Daily (@dawgpounddaily) November 12, 2017

The Browns ran for 201 yards, Isaiah Crowell had 90 rushing yards and a touchdown score.

Cleveland started the game with a 10-0 lead.

The Browns are still looking for their first win of the season.

The Lions are 5-4 on the year.

Cleveland will play the Jacksonville Jaguars on Nov. 19.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.