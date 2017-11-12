Fans upset Browns ran the ball with 15 second left in half with no timeouts

DeShone Kizer threw a touchdown pass to Kenny Britt in the first half against the Detroit Lions. (Source AP Images)

Football fans were upset on Sunday afternoon when the Cleveland Browns decided to run the ball against the Detroit Lions with 15 seconds left in the second quarter, Cleveland did not have any timeouts.

The Lions defense prevented the Browns from finding the end zone, the clock continued to run and Cleveland was unable to spike the ball to get a field goal try before the clock expired.

A field goal would have cut the Lions lead to four.

Fans were were trying to figure out why the Browns didn't throw the ball on 2nd and goal.

End of the half in Detroit, the #Browns had no timeouts, 15 seconds left and call a QB Sneak from 2-yards away, fail and time runs out pic.twitter.com/mRgId0dtVe — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 12, 2017

I think #Browns should just fire Hue Jackson at half. 15 seconds, no timeouts on the 2-yard line and they call a QB sneak. Mother Hubbard. — Matt Barbato (@RealMattBarbato) November 12, 2017

Some of the worst game management in the history of the NFL concluded the first half for the hapless Browns. How embarrassing. — Pat Caputo (@patcaputo98) November 12, 2017

I turned on the game for one play just before the half. Yup, Browns are still the Browns people. Why do people act surprised? — Ryan Wichman (@Ryan_Wichman) November 12, 2017

The Browns’ final play of the first half basically sums up their entire existence since 1999. — Bart Hubbuch (@BartHubbuch) November 12, 2017

