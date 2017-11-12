Fans upset Browns ran the ball with 15 second left in half with - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Fans upset Browns ran the ball with 15 second left in half with no timeouts

Posted by Jonathan Jankowski, Digital Content Producer
Connect
DeShone Kizer threw a touchdown pass to Kenny Britt in the first half against the Detroit Lions. (Source AP Images) DeShone Kizer threw a touchdown pass to Kenny Britt in the first half against the Detroit Lions. (Source AP Images)
DETROIT, MI (WOIO) -

Football fans were upset on Sunday afternoon when the Cleveland Browns decided to run the ball against the Detroit Lions with 15 seconds left in the second quarter, Cleveland did not have any timeouts.

The Lions defense prevented the Browns from finding the end zone, the clock continued to run and Cleveland was unable to spike the ball to get a field goal try before the clock expired.

A field goal would have cut the Lions lead to four. 

Fans were were trying to figure out why the Browns didn't throw the ball on 2nd and goal.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly