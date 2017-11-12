DeShone Kizer returns to Browns vs. Lions game

Cleveland Browns quarterback DeShone Kizer was injured in one of the final plays of the third quarter in the game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday. (Source AP Images)

DeShone Kizer returned to the game in the fourth quarter.

Cleveland Browns quarterback DeShone Kizer was injured in one of the final plays of the third quarter in the game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

According to the CBS broadcast, the rookie had his ribs injured.

Here is the play Kizer was injured on.

David Njoku missed the block that would have saved DeShone Kizer pic.twitter.com/2qNpw2vFpd — Damon Kecman (@DownWithDamon) November 12, 2017

Kizer was having a good game, he had a touchdown pass while completing 15 of his 24 passes. The rookie did not throw an interception in the first three quarters.

Cody Kessler is playing for the Browns at quarterback during the fourth quarter.

