City using social media to promote hiring of 250 Cleveland police officers

Posted by Jonathan Jankowski, Digital Content Producer
The Cleveland Police Department will be holding several hiring events in November.

The city anticipates 250 new officers will be hired in 2018.

According to a press release at each orientation recruiters will discuss the application process, testing, personal history statement and a physical agility test.

Hiring Events will be at the following places:

  • Thurgood Marshall Rec Center
    • 9611 Hough Avenue
    • 5-7 p.m. Nov. 14
  • Gunning Rec Center
    • 16700 Puritas Avenue
    • 5-7 p.m. Nov. 21
  • Collinwood Red Center
    • 16300 Lakeshore Boulevard
    • 5-7 p.m. Nov. 28

