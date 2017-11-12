City using social media to promote hiring of 250 Cleveland police officers

The city anticipates 250 new officers will be hired in 2018. (Source: WOIO)

The Cleveland Police Department will be holding several hiring events in November.

According to a press release at each orientation recruiters will discuss the application process, testing, personal history statement and a physical agility test.

Hiring Events will be at the following places:

Thurgood Marshall Rec Center 9611 Hough Avenue 5-7 p.m. Nov. 14

Gunning Rec Center 16700 Puritas Avenue 5-7 p.m. Nov. 21

Collinwood Red Center 16300 Lakeshore Boulevard 5-7 p.m. Nov. 28



