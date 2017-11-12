After 49ers victory, Browns only team in NFL without a win

The Browns have not won a game in the 2017 season. (Source AP Images)

The Cleveland Browns are now the only team in the National Football League without a victory this season.

The San Francisco 49ers defeated the New York Giants 31-21 on Sunday.

The Browns are 0-9 on the season.

The 49ers are 1-9 on the season.

If the season ended today the Browns would have the first overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

The last Cleveland victory came on Dec. 24, the Browns defeated the Chargers 20-17.

Cleveland will play the Jacksonville Jaguars on Nov. 19.

