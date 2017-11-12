Police pursuit ends in crash on Cleveland's east side

An investigation continues into a pursuit that ended in a crash on Cleveland's east side Sunday night.

Police had several blocks of the road at East 134th and St. Clair Avenue closed off to traffic starting around 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

According to a Cleveland police report, Cleveland Heights police were pursuing a stolen vehicle that crashed into another vehicle.

Four people were then taken to University Hospital.

Cleveland Heights police have not indicated f they are still searching for any suspects.

Around the same time as this incident, a Cleveland police cruiser was hit from behind by a possible intoxicated driver just a block down the street.

A Cleveland police spokesman says that crash is unrelated and the Cleveland police officer involved in this accident was not injured.

