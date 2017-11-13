Parma Heights man, 18, charged with attempted murder after stabbing mother and daughter

The Parma home where a mother and daughter were stabbed Sunday, allegedly by the daughter's ex-boyfriend. (Source: WOIO)

A 17-year-old girl and her mom are recovering at MetroHealth hospital Monday after they were allegedly both stabbed by the teen’s former boyfriend.

According to a family member of the victims, the girl’s 18-year-old ex-boyfriend -- Joshua L. Harvey -- broke into the home on the 10000 block of Moore Drive, through the back door, around 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

The couple had broken up several weeks earlier, and according to the family member, the suspect had never shown any prior signs of violence.

The family member told Cleveland 19 that the suspect followed his ex-girlfriend around her home, she closed a door on him that he allegedly broke down to get to her. The girl, a senior in high school, managed to call 911.

She repeatedly told the dispatcher that someone was trying to kill her.

She also repeatedly asked for help.

According to the family member, the girl’s mom was the only other person home at the time of the incident, and the commotion woke her.

Cleveland 19 was told that the older woman was caught off-guard, and was stabbed and beaten by the suspect.

When police arrived, the suspect was in the driveway, bleeding from a cut on his hand. After taking him into custody, officers transported him to MetroHealth Medical Center where he was treated and released to police custody.

He is in the Parma jail,

Harvey, of Parma Heights, has been charged with two counts of attempted murder, a felony of the first degree.

He will appear for arraignment Tuesday morning in Parma Municipal Court at 11 a.m.

Police say the teen and her mom are currently listed in stable condition at Metro.

The teen's mom is in the intensive care unit, is expected to spend the night and will likely be released Tuesday.

