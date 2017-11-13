Attention holiday shoppers: Here are must have toys for every budget

Ali Mierzejewski from The Toy Insider shared a few of her favorites for a wide range of budgets.

First up is the Kurio Watch 2.0 for $60.

"This is a really great smart watch for kids. So, you don't have to hand over your Apple Watch or your smart watch to your kids," said Mierzejewski. "This does everything that adult smart satches do. So, it's got fun games on it. You can draw on it. If you have an Android device, you can hook them up to Bluetooth, and you can message watch-to-watch, and you can message watch to parent's device. You can play Tic Tac Toe and other motion sensor games."

The Kurio Watch 2.0 also comes with an interchangeable band, which is also color changing.

For the boy on your list who likes to build, there is the 8-in-1 Construction Kit from Laser Pegs for $32.99.

"What is cool about this is the whole set builds up to eight different Models. So, you can build up a bulldozer, and then take it apart and build up a crane, and take it apart. But, they all light up. It's got 11 LED lights in it," added Mierzejewski, "and it also has working wheels so it can drive, and all the tools move. So, kids can role play with it as well, once it's built."

Looking for something cool, and a little bit cheaper? The Mayka Tape from Zuru is a proven hit at $12, $24, and $99 depending on the size you want.

"It started out as a viral sensation, and now it lets kids build anywhere. It is reusable tape, so it's got an adhesive side on one side, the base of a building block on the another. So, you can stick it to any surface, and they can build in any direction, and then your LEGOs can be in 3-D. They don't have to be just flat on a surface," said Mierzejewski, "It's safe for a lot of surfaces. It's also, once it is laid down, you can pull it back up again and refuse it. So, you don't have to throw it out."

The Power Rangers are big again. If you are looking for a big gift, the Power Rangers Ninja Steel Lion Fire Fortress Zord, from Bandai is $99.

"He's a cool Magazord. He is a 3-in-1 Megazord. Right now, he is in Megazord Mode. He can go into Fortress mode and become a lion with an easy transition, and that also features a jail in the back, to keep the bad guys in," said Mierzejewski.

Visit The Toy Insider for more suggestions that will make the kids smile this holiday season.

