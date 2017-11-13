2 more arrested in double murder that rocked Collinwood on Good Friday

Police have arrested and charged two additional suspects in connection with a double homicide that took place at a Cleveland car dealership in April.

The pair, Andrew Keener, 24, and Jerome Diggs, 23, were in court Monday facing arraignment for the murders of Mike Kuznik and Trina Tomola.

Keener was arrested on Friday at the place he works at in Willoughby. Police say he was hiding on a shelf, hidden by plastic. He's charged with aggravated murder.

Diggs was arrested on his job as well, on Route 82 in Strongsville. He was picked up Saturday.

They join a third suspect, Joseph McAlpine, who was taken into police custody on June 13.

Councilman Michael Polensek said the case touched him and his ward intimately and the arrests were an answer to his prayers.

"I know this family first hand, this family has been devastated by what took place but not only the family is devastated, the community, that business has never reopened. It sits there vacant every day," Councilman Polensek said.

On April 14, officers responded to the Mr. Cars Inc. automobile dealership in the 700 block of East 185th Street.

Police found the owners, Mike and Trina, shot to death during a robbery. The couple’s dog was also killed.

The victims' 19-year-old son went to the car lot after he was not able to contact his parents. He discovered his parents suffering from gunshot wounds to their heads.

The overriding theme of Monday's media briefing held at Cleveland Police Headquarters was "if you see something say something."

Authorities gave few specifics on what led to the arrests but intimated that they had received information from the public which helped the investigation.

All three face the death penalty if convicted.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.