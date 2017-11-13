Former RTA driver sentenced to probation for hitting, killing pedestrian

A former RTA bus driver was sentenced to probation and community service Monday morning after pleading guilty to hitting and killing a pedestrian in 2016.

Police and prosecutors say Antoinette Peterkin struck Joan Kuendig as she was crossing in a marked crosswalk near Key Tower on Dec. 7, 2016.

Kuendig died several weeks later at a local hospital from head injuries sustained during the accident.

During the investigation, police determined that Peterkin did slow down on East Roadway, but she did not come to a complete stop before making the left turn onto Rockwell.

Joan's family had the opportunity to address Peterkin and the courtroom. Her relatives did not see any value in sentencing Peterkin to jail time.

"I don't know how I take any comfort in punishing a mother for taking away another mother," said Joan's son William Kuendig III.

"Justice to me would be to have Ms. Peterkin put good back into the world because her actions took good from this world," said Patricia Kuendig, Joan's daughter.

Peterkin, who was visibly distraught during the sentencing, also had a chance to address the court and reply to Joan's family.

"I would give anything in this world to bring your mother back," Peterkin pleaded.

The judge suspended Peterkin's jail term, and instead ordered her to one year probation and suspended her driver's license for one year. The judge also asked that she fulfills 20 hours community service each month at MetroHealth Hospital.

The judge hopes that the community service will be a way for Peterkin to give back to the community.

