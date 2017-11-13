Taylor Swift concert tour coming to Cleveland's FirstEnergy Stadium in 2018

Pop icon Taylor Swift is bringing her "reputation" tour to Cleveland in 2018. Tickets go on sale beginning this December.

FirstEnergy Stadium will host Swift's concert on July 17, 2018. Her tour dates were released on Monday morning.

Tickets for the concert in Cleveland will be available to the public beginning Dec. 13.

Swift, a 10-time Grammy winner, has performed in Cleveland before, including a 2015 concert at Quicken Loans Arena.

Following a two-year modernization project completed in 2015, FirstEnergy Stadium has hosted other concert events, such as the sold-out U2 Joshua Tree Tour stop earlier this summer.

