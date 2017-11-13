Fancy Independence McDonald's makes front page of 'Evil Buildings' forum

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- The title on Reddit that goes with the photo of the McDonald's in Independence reads, "Where the 1 percent get their Big Mac."
The picture was submitted on Nov. 10 and it's at the top of the list for the "Evil Buildings" subreddit with 973 comments.
The facade is due to building requirements from the city -- a city where the median income for a household family of four is $65,059, according to the last U.S. census. It certainly is a rich-looking McD's, though.
Those in Northeast Ohio know the building well at 6201 Brecksville Road because it's a fancy two-storied building with chandeliers and a self-playing piano that still cranks out greasy double cheeseburgers and Happy Meals.
Commenters on the thread shared experiences at other fancy McDonald's restaurants around the country.
They also talked about how despite its beautiful appearance, the food is still the same quality as any neighborhood McD's.
