Ohio State student murdered on Cleveland's east side

An Ohio State University student has been shot and killed on the city's east side.

Quvonta Ratliff, 18, died early Sunday after being shot in the head while driving in the 1400 block of Larchmont Road.

Police say after being shot, Ratliff lost control of his car and crashed.

Ratliff was pronounced dead at the scene.

So far no one has been arrested and police are searching for suspects.

If you have any information, please contact Cleveland police.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.