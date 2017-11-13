Victor Williams joined the Cleveland 19 News Team in October of 2017 after working at WLOX News in Biloxi, MS, and WBBJ in Jackson, TN. Victor developed a love for journalism after realizing he was a great speaker and writer at an early age.

Born and raised in Atlanta, Georgia, Victor attended Benjamin E. Mays High School, where he was a member of the science and mathematics academy. Before graduating he was chosen as a reporter for the District’s monthly news program “APS Today.”

After graduating from Mays High School in 2011, Victor enrolled at Georgia Highlands College. During his time at Highlands, Victor was involved in a variety of extracurricular activities. Those activities included being a member of the Science and Math Club, Northwest Crescent Leadership Alliance, being Vice President of Phi Theta Kappa (Honors Society), and being President of Brother 2 Brother, an organization dedicated to the success of minority males.

Victor graduated from Highlands in 2013 with an Associates degree in Communications and later transferred to Georgia State University where he studied Journalism. While at Georgia State University he was news anchor and reporter for the award-winning college news station, GSTV News. He also interned for WSB-TV News in Atlanta, Georgia before graduating in 2015.

Victor is now glad to be part of the Cleveland 19 News team and enjoys skateboarding and watching professional wrestling during his time away from work.

If you're interested in contacting Victor, you can connect with him on Facebook, Twitter @VictorNews19 or email him at victorwilliams@woio.com.