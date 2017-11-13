Brittany Bivins joined Cleveland 19 News in October 2017. While she's worked the majority of her career down South, she spent part of her childhood in Pennsylvania, and she is looking forward to seeing snow again.

Brittany comes to us from the CBS affiliate in Birmingham, Alabama, where she covered major political stories, including corruption scandals in each branch of state government, which eventually led to the removal or resignation of several top elected officials. She also traveled to the Arizona-Mexico border for several in-depth investigative segments on local militia members and the immigration debate. She won an award from the Associated Press for "Best Series" for that investigation.

Before that, Brittany worked as weekend anchor and reporter at the CBS affiliate in Montgomery, Alabama, where she produced a franchise honoring local teachers, receiving the "Best Specialized Reporter" award from the Alabama Associated Press. She started her career as a reporter and multimedia journalist for the Fox affiliate in Shreveport, Louisiana.

Brittany graduated from the University of Montevallo with degrees in Mass Communication and Theatre. She minored in Spanish, and spent part of her college summers studying abroad near Madrid, where she learned to speak Spanish fluently. She loves languages, and she is currently trying to learn Arabic. German, French, and Italian are also on her list.

In her free time, Brittany loves playing with animals, volunteering as a youth mentor, traveling, and going to film festivals. She is thrilled to call Cleveland her new home and excited about everything Northeast Ohio has to offer. She's always looking for a good story, so make sure to let her know if you have one, and say hello if you see her around town!

If you'd like to contact Brittany you can do so through Facebook, Twitter or email.