Neglected pig injured; donations needed for medical care

A worker from St. Francis Animal Sanctuary is asking for donations to help save a pig's life.

According to the Lorain County employee, the sanctuary recently took in the swine that was severely neglected.

The pig was injured when he cut the top of its head on a heater cover, according to the former owner.

That owner never got him any medical care and now the wound is infected, according to the worker.

The pig has since been transferred to a vet clinic in Columbus and is in need of extensive care.

CLICK HERE if you would like to make a donation.

