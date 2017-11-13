Holiday Toy Test: Fun toys for snow days!

Looking for a toy that will excite your child and help you keep your sanity on a snow day all at the same time?

Ali Mierzejewski, a Senior Editor for The Toy Insider gave us some great suggestions.

Mierzejewski's first suggestion: The Sno-Fling It by Ideal for $17.99.

"You can throw snowballs - we don't have any snowballs on hand right now - back and forth to one another, or you can use them as part of your snowball battle and fling them, so this is a super fun way to play outside," said Mierzejewski.

The Antsy Pants Farmers Market encourages kids to pretend they are running a real farm stand. It retails for $19.99.

"What's great is it comes with this whole thing that kids can build up. Parents can help them build it as well. It comes with everything you need in the stand, and then you can get these fun fruit things separately, so that you can fill up your whole farm stand. They can sell food. They can role play. It's really, really fun," said Mierzejewski.

The Crayola Sidewalk Paint Sprayer could provide hours of fun for $14.99.

"In the summertime, when you can play outside, you can do this on the sidewalk. It works like sidewalk chalk. It's washable. it comes off, but in the winter time, you can draw on the snow with it, so it works on the snow as well. You can create fun masterpieces like that. You just put the paint inside of it. Pump it up, and then spray it. So, there's tech required. It's all kid-powered, and it comes with these fun stencils too," described Mierzejewski.

The Air Hogs Thunder Trax is a one of a kind remote control vehicle. It retails for 74.99.

"So, what's great about the Air Hogs Thunder Trax, is that it can also drive in the snow. So, this an RC that can go over a whole bunch of different terrains, and it also has thick enough treads that it can go over snow," said Mierzejewksi.



