Here's what temperature your thermostat should be set to during the day and night

Saving money versus being comfortable is what the thermostat debate comes down to.

In Northeast Ohio most people have natural gas or electric forced air systems to keep warm in the winter.

First Energy and Dominion have a suggestion when it comes to picking the perfect temperature for your home.

"We suggest to set the heating thermostat as low as comfort permits," Mark Durbin with FirstEnergy said. "For instance, each degree above 68 degrees can add 3 percent to the amount of energy needed."

"By setting the thermostat at 68 degrees during the day and to 58 degrees at night, homeowners can save from 10 to 15 percent on their annual heating costs," Neil Durbin said who is the spokesman for Dominion.

The biggest debate may be between what men and women want their thermostat set at.

Whether it's in the home or in the office most of the time women want it warmer than men do.

Can energy companies explain why?

"All we can say is that the issue of room temperature setting is a matter of personal preference. That’s our story and we are sticking to it," Durbin with Dominion said.

"This subject has been debated for centuries and I don’t think we will be able to solve it today," said Durbin with First Energy.

We took that same question to Dr. Roy Buchinsky is the Chief Wellness officer for University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center, and the reason women are colder than men turns out to be physiological.

"Women have slower metabolic rates than men," Dr. Buchinsky said. "The metabolism is the rate at which you burn food to feel the body, and produces heat as a byproduct. Therefore women's bodies are colder than men because the metabolism is slower in the female gender."

"Women have colder extremities than men," Dr. Buchinsky continued to explain. "If your extremities (hands and feet) are feeling frigid, it's likely that the rest of you feels cool and cold."

"Women have higher core body temperatures then men, so that when your body is used to be warm, colder air feels even cooler to the body."

