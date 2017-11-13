Drunken driver pleads guilty to hitting 5 cyclists

Moments before his jury trial was scheduled to start Monday, Rondell Dungy pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular assault and other charges.

Dungy was driving drunk on June 3 when he plowed into five bike riders on St. Clair Avenue near East 108th Street.

The impact threw all five cyclists off their bikes and onto the road.

Dartangnan Reid, 42, Jamel Linsey, 45, Bernadette Luster, 24, Jamelia Luster, 24, and a 17-year-old girl, were treated at University Hospitals for their injuries.

In June, a judge took away Dungy's driving privileges while his case moved through the justice system.

Dungy will find out at his Dec. 14 sentencing if or when he will get them back.

