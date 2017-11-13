Man stabbed by co-worker at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport

A Swissport employee is under arrest for stabbing her co-worker.

The attack happened Sunday evening at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, according to the police report.

The victim, 25-year-old Rhett Rossos of Westlake, was cut on the left side of his stomach and hand.

Rossos tells police he was sitting on the belt behind the Spirit Airlines ticket counter when co-worker Vonda Ardaver, 39, of East Cleveland, told him to get up, because he was not allowed to sit there.

Rossos also says she appeared to be taking pictures and he got up to confront her.

When Ardaver went to her computer to send an e-mail to management, the police report states Rossos came up behind her and tried to read it.

That is when Ardaver allegedly stabbed him with scissors in the stomach.

He grabbed the scissors with his right hand, pulling them away from her, cutting his hand in the process.

Rossos then ran over to TSA and told them to call police. He is recovering from his injuries.

Ardaver is charged with felonious assault.

