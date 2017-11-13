Massillon doctor fatally shot in alleged murder-suicide over 'mutual love interest,' police say

Two shot outside Affinity Medical Center in Massillon. (Source: WOIO)

Officials confirmed Monday that two people were shot and killed in the parking lot of Affinity Medical Center, located at 875 8th St. NE.

According to reports, a gunman -- identified as Michael Wood, 50, -- fatally shot cardiologist Dr. George Seese, 59, who worked at the hospital.

Wood then turned the gun on himself and committed suicide.

According to police, the two men shared a mutual love interest.

The doctor died at Affinity Medical Center.

The shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. Monday.

Seese did not work at the hospital full-time. His medical office was located in Perry Township.

Both the hospital and Massillon City Schools were placed on lockdown for several hours after the shooting.

