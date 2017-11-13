2 of 3 men accused of using a rifle in credit union robbery charged in federal court

Two men accused of attempting to rob the Willoughby-Eastlake Schools Credit Union on Oct. 11 appeared in a federal courtroom Monday. A third suspect was also involved but he is not facing federal charges.

According to the FBI and Willoughby police Arvis Williams, 22, Melvin Hill, 20 and a 16-year-old tried to rob the Second Street bank when they were confronted by an off-duty police officer who was working security at the bank.

After seeing the officer, the suspects dropped their loaded Smith and Wesson MP-15 assault rifle at the credit union entrance and fled.

After a short foot chase, the juvenile and Williams were quickly caught in a back yard of a home in the 38000 block of Sharpe Avenue.

Shortly after the scene was secured, a Willoughby Police officer saw a third male, later identified as Hill, driving a silver Ford Fusion that was registered to Williams.

Hill was arrested after parking the Ford on Clark Avenue.

The suspects clothing they wore during the alleged robbery was found in a backyard of a Clark Court home.

Monday, Williams and Hill were transported to federal custody.

Additional federal charges are expected as both suspected of being responsible for several credit union robberies.

