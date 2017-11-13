Dream kitchen unveiled to veteran in Cleveland 19 Operation Kitchen Makeover

This is a before-and-after look at Blaire Budzicki's kitchen, which won the Operation Kitchen Makeover contest.

Last Friday, the day before Veterans Day, Blaire Budzicki saw a years-long dream of hers come to life.

Her kitchen, in the home she shares with her husband, George, and two children, received a dream makeover.

Blaire won Cleveland 19's Operation Kitchen Makeover, in partnership with Kitchen Saver and the Northeast Ohio Foundation for Patriotism.

In September, we asked viewers to submit their nominations for a service member who deserved a kitchen makeover.

George Budzicki nominated his wife, an Army veteran.

She served as a military police officer, stationed at Guantanamo Bay.

"She did something that I never did. I couldn't do. She joined the service, and she defended our country. I think it's something a lot of veterans deserve, though," said George Budzwicki.

Since she's been back home in Perry Township, Blaire gets comfort from being in her own kitchen, inviting family and friends over for meals and treats.

"Just being home is everything, just feeling safe with my husband, with my kids. This kitchen really adds to that security," she said.

Blaire's application was one of 171 submitted to Operation Kitchen Makeover.

She says she's excited for the chance to have a lot more holiday feasts at her home.

There's already one in the near future.

After her family found out she'd won the makeover, they decided they're having Christmas Eve at her house.

