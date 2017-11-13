Study: Over-the-counter drugs comparable to opioids for pain treatment

Prescription Opioids have been used by medical patients for years as source of pain relief.

Prescription opioids have been used by medical patients for years as a source of pain relief.

However, new studies suggest that they may not be as effective as once thought.

A new study compared over-the-counter pain medication to an opioid you may get in the emergency room.

The results to that study are surprising.

Doctors examined several patients who rushed to the emergency room for injuries to limbs, such as fractures and sprains.

One group was given over-the-counter pain relievers such as Tylenol and other forms of Ibuprofen.

The others were given several forms of opioid pain relievers like, Hydrocondone and Oxycodine.

The study reveals that two whole hours after taking those medications, both groups showed little to no reduction in pain at all.

So what does this mean?

Dr. Baruch Fertel, from the Cleveland Clinic, says opioids may not be the best option for pain relief after all.

"What was traditionally thought as stronger or more powerful pain medication is not really the case. You can get identical pain relief either groups of those medications," said Dr. Fertel.

Studies will more than likely continue in the future.

